      Weather Alert

Now is the time to put the country ahead of the party

Lars Larson
Apr 17, 2020 @ 2:02pm

Lars brings on Vernon Jones, a Georgia State legislator to discuss why he, a Democrat, is endorsing President Trump for 2020. The Georgia state legislator believes that the President is one of the few leaders of our country over the last 20 to 30 years to have followed through with their plan to make the necessary changes they have promised. Listen below for more.

The post Now is the time to put the country ahead of the party appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost