NTSB: Drugs factor in fatal 2017 Uvalde County bus crash

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Transportation Safety Board released new details about a church bus crash that killed 13 people in Uvalde County in March 2017.

The bus carrying 13 passengers from the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels was going south on U.S. 83 when the pickup truck heading in the opposite direction crossed over the center lane and crashed head-on with the bus.

“He crossed the center line 19 times — 19 times — and drove onto the right shoulder 35 times in the 15 minutes leading up to the fatal crash,” NTSB chairman Robert Sumwalt stated at the meeting.

The report said the bus was going about 60 miles per hour in the curve on a stretch of road where the posted speed limit is 70. The pickup truck driver was guesstimated to be doing a little under 70.

The veering out of lane appeared caused by impaired driving.

“The driver was immersed in a culture of recreational drug use,”stated Sumwalt. “Including marijuana and prescription medications found in the pickup truck, with positive toxicology results for THC and impairing medications.”

The driver’s record behind the wheel wasn’t all that stellar either.

“The 20-year-old driver’s short, but trouble pre-crash driving history included at least eight encounters with police officers in the four years leading up to the crash,” Sumwalt said.

But, the chairman stated that ridiculing the driver was not the board’s job.

He highlighted concerning statistics about the increase in the number of fatal crashes involving a driver impaired by drugs — both legal and illegal. Sumwalt stated that more work needs to be done to keep those on performance-altering medications away from the wheel.

The board leader also said more needs to be done to improve survival rates on buses in crashes like these.

“Bus and seat manufacturers need to move toward installing lap-shoulder belts as standard equipment in all seating positions,” Sumwalt said.

Only one bus passenger and the pickup truck driver survived the crash.