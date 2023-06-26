NTSB investigating death of airline employee at San Antonio International Airport

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News ) — Authorities are investigating the death of a ground worker at San Antonio International Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board says it happened at around 10:30 P.M. this past Friday night.

The worker was reportedly ingested into to engine of the Delta Airlines passenger jet as it was taxiing to the gate.

It had just arrived in San Antonio from Los Angeles.

Airport Spokesperson Erin Rodriguez released the following statement:

“An accident occurred on the ground at San Antonio International Airport (SAT) Friday night that resulted in the fatality of an airline ground crew member. We are deeply saddened by this incident and are working with authorities as they begin their investigation. ”

In a statement to CNN, Delta Airlines said they are “heartbroken and grieving the loss of an aviation family member’s life”.

The deceased worker’s name hasn’t been released.

This is a developing story and we will provide more details as they become available.