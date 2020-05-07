NTT IndyCar series to start season in June at Texas Motor Speedway
(Texas News Radio) — IndyCar will be kicking off its coronavirus-delayed season June 6th at Texas Motor Speedway with no fans in attendance, the track and Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday.
The race will take place at 7 p.m. on June 6th and will air on NBCSN.
“America needs live sports and they are not going to believe what they see when the Genesys 300 storms into their living rooms on TV from Texas,” said Eddie Gossage, president and general manager of Texas Motor Speedway. “One of the world’s greatest sporting events, the Indy 500, has been postponed until August by coronavirus, so all of that pent-up energy, anticipation, frustrations and anxiety will be pounding through the drivers’ nervous systems. Typically, the Genesys 300 results in a 220-mph photo finish.”
Several safety guidelines will be put in place to protect the participants:
- Strict access guidelines limiting the number of personnel on site
- A health screening system administered to all participants
- PPE equipment provided to everyone entering the facility, along with guidelines on usage
- Social distancing protocols in place and carefully maintained
- Revised competition layout to increase distancing
“Racing is part of Texas culture and we are thrilled for the opportunity to bring back this tremendous experience to the people of Texas and to all Americans,” Gossage and Abbott said in a joint statement. “Public health remains our top priority and the protocols for this race have been developed with the guidance of public health officials. The American people are eager to watch their favorite live sports again, and this race serves as an example of how we can responsibly hold sporting events while prioritizing the health of the participants and the public.”
All of the race activities will be done in one day with practice happening between 12:30 and 2:30, qualifying happening at 4 p.m. and the race starting at 7:45 p.m.
The race itself has been trimmed down to 200 laps from the original 248 lap distance to accommodate the full day of activities.