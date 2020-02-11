      Weather Alert

Nuggets come from 23 down to beat Spurs 127-120

Associated Press
Feb 11, 2020 @ 9:38am

MICHAEL KELLY Associated Press
Jamal Murray scored 14 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter to help the Denver Nuggets rally from 23 down to beat the San Antonio Spurs 127-120.

Denver scored 74 points in the second half, a season high, and outscored San Antonio by 21 after halftime.

The Nuggets have won three in a row and six of their last seven. Paul Millsap, who had 22 off the bench, helped spark the comeback on his 35th birthday.

Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds while battling foul trouble trying to guard LaMarcus Aldridge.

The Spurs forward had 33 points to lead all scorers.

TAGS
Denver Nuggets San Antonio Spurs
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming