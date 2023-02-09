Numerous people arrested, others on the run after police chase ending in Bexar County

Squad car focusing on the flashing red lights.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Numerous law enforcement agencies are looking for several people who ran away after a chase beginning in Medina County ended up in Bexar County on Thursday.

According to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started after 12 p.m. when deputies there tried to pull over a car. The car kept going, leading deputies on a chase that ended up near I-35 and Shepherd Road.

A number of people were captured by authorities, but the U.S. Border Patrol and the Texas Department of Public Safety were later called in to assist in the search.

No other details are available at this time.