Nursing home employee who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – An employee at Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away. Officials San Antonio Metro health confirm that the patient was an African-American female in her 60s with underlying medical conditions.
More than 100 residents and staff members at the facility on East Southcross tested positive for the virus in an outbreak announced in March. Eighteen residents and one staff member who contracted coronavirus have died.
The nursing home had been cited for numerous violations last year, and the facility received a very poor rating–one out of five stars in a federal government Medicare website that keeps tabs on nursing homes.