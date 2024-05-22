NWS: Dangerous heat to continue through Memorial Day weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – If you have lived in South Central Texas for some time, you know the drill.

If you are new to the Texas landscape, you are advised to take precautions over the next several days as dangerously hot temperatures will remain over much of the state.

The National Weather Service says the heat index is expected to continue rising each day through the extended Memorial Day weekend with values as high as 112 by Saturday. Moving ahead, temperatures will drop gradually, but the heat index could remain well above 100 through Tuesday.

Those spending extended time outdoors and not acclimated to the early season heat could be susceptible to heat related illness if not taking proper heat precautions:

▪ Drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks out of the sun, and check up on relatives

and neighbors.

▪ Limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening and know the symptoms of heat

exhaustion and heat stroke.

▪ Never leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles.

You can keep up with current heat-related impacts in the San Antonio area by clicking here.

For maintaining the best health-related practices during the summer weather click here.