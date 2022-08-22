NWS: Flood Watch for parts of Hill Country, but not San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It may not end drought conditions felt in the Hill Country and around San Antonio, but it could be a start.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for areas north and northeast of San Antonio through Tuesday morning, but it may not stop there.

“It does not currently extend into the San Antonio area, there is a chance we’ll be expanding that in area and / or extending it in time,” said meteorologist Keith White with the National Weather Service.

The current Flood Watch extends through at least Tuesday morning. Rainfall totals could range between 1 to 2 inches in the San Antonio area Monday night, but higher totals could happen in areas including Fredericksburg, Kerrville, Boerne and Austin.

Rain is expected to fall over the next several days and White urges anyone driving to do the sensible thing when coming up on a roadway covered in water.

“Turn around, don’t drown.”