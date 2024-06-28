KTSA KTSA Logo

NWS: Heat Advisory issued Saturday for San Antonio, New Braunfels

By Christian Blood
June 28, 2024 5:21PM CDT
A superb image of the sunlight and the clouds, both floating in the morning sky.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Dangerous daytime temperatures continue throughout the San Antonio area on Saturday with a Heat Advisory in effect from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service says the heat index in some places could reach as high as 112 degrees. The main areas of concern include New Braunfels and the I-35 Corridor stretching into Austin.

Strenuous activity outdoors could increase the risk of heat-related illness, and weather forecasters are urging the following tips:

▪ Drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

▪ Limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening and know the symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke.

▪ Never leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles.

You can keep up with current heat-related impacts in the San Antonio area by clicking here.

For maintaining the best health-related practices during the summer weather click here.

You can stay up-to-date on today’s heat by listening to 550 KTSA and FM 107.1 and by logging onto the weather page of ktsa.com.

More about:
heat advisory
National Weather Service
New Braunfels
San Antonio

