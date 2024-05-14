KTSA KTSA Logo

NWS: Severe weather expected Wednesday night through Friday, isolated flooding possible

By Christian Blood
May 14, 2024 4:31PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is predicting severe weather on Thursday, and that could mean large hail and heavy rain for areas including San Antonio, the Hill Country and the I-35 Corridor.

Another storm system will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area with most of the area at a Level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather Wednesday night through Friday.

National Weather Service (May 14, 2024)

