NWS: Severe weather possible through Monday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is putting the San Antonio area at slight risk for severe weather through Monday.

Areas to the east-northeast of the Alamo City will remain at similar risk, with most of the Hill Country and the Rio Grande Plains remaining at a marginal risk.

Weather forecasters believe large hail and damaging winds will be the greatest threats, with heavy rain and localized flooding a possibility. The formation of isolated tornadoes is not being ruled out.

