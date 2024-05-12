KTSA KTSA Logo

NWS: Severe weather possible through Monday

By Christian Blood
May 12, 2024 10:02AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is putting the San Antonio area at slight risk for severe weather through Monday.

Areas to the east-northeast of the Alamo City will remain at similar risk, with most of the Hill Country and the Rio Grande Plains remaining at a marginal risk.

Weather forecasters believe large hail and damaging winds will be the greatest threats, with heavy rain and localized flooding a possibility. The formation of isolated tornadoes is not being ruled out.

Stay tuned for the latest weather conditions on 550 KTSA and FM 107.1.

