NWS: Thunderstorms possible Thursday afternoon, evening

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is putting San Antonio and the surrounding area at a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather on Thursday.

Parts of the Hill Country rank slightly higher at Level 2.

Forecasters think areas that do get thunderstorms will start seeing them around 4 p.m. The window should close by midnight.

The greatest threats should be large hail and damaging winds.

There is no stated threat of tornadoes with the coming round of severe weather, but more thunderstorms could appear across South Central Texas on Friday and through the weekend.

