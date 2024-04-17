KTSA KTSA Logo

NWS: Thunderstorms possible Thursday afternoon, evening

By Christian Blood
April 17, 2024 5:43PM CDT
Share
NWS: Thunderstorms possible Thursday afternoon, evening
National Weather Service (April 17, 2024)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is putting San Antonio and the surrounding area at a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather on Thursday.

Parts of the Hill Country rank slightly higher at Level 2.

Forecasters think areas that do get thunderstorms will start seeing them around 4 p.m. The window should close by midnight.

The greatest threats should be large hail and damaging winds.

There is no stated threat of tornadoes with the coming round of severe weather, but more thunderstorms could appear across South Central Texas on Friday and through the weekend.

KTSA News will keep you caught up with the latest weather conditions.

More about:
damaging winds
large hail
National Weather Service
San Antonio
Thunderstorms

Popular Posts

1

Severe thunderstorms likely through Tuesday night
2

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies victim of drive-by shooting on San Antonio's West Side
3

San Antonio Police: Two killed in shooting on East Side, shooter gunned down victims as they were standing in a garage
4

Severe Thunderstorm Watch just outside San Antonio, New Braunfels
5

SAPD: Driver hit by a truck, dies on I-10 while trying to catch his dogs after they get out of his disabled vehicle