KTSA KTSA Logo

NWS Update: Storm Chances Friday-Sunday – Potential for Severe Saturday Night

By Don Morgan
April 25, 2024 6:28AM CDT
Share
NWS Update: Storm Chances Friday-Sunday – Potential for Severe Saturday Night
Map: National Weather Service

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Some scattered storms could make your weekends plans a bit wet.

The National Weather Service says there’s the potential for severe weather.

It’ll start with some scattered showers falling on the region Friday, but as we head into Saturday, the risk of stronger storms increase.

NWS says from Saturday night into Sunday morning, there’s a slight chance the region could experience large hail damaging winds, and maybe even an isolated tornado or two.

The storms could roll through the Hill Country, the Southern Edwards Plateau and the Rio Grande.

As of Thursday morning, NWS says the risk for these storms is a 2 out of 5.

KTSA News will provide updates as they come in from the weather service.

The next update will be sent out by 4 a.m. Friday.

More about:
National Weather Service
San Antonio
severe storms predicted

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Two killed in shooting on East Side, shooter gunned down victims as they were standing in a garage
2

San Antonio Police: Vehicle pushed onto sidewalk during collision runs over, kills woman on the West Side
3

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman shot and killed after attacking Balcones Heights Police Officers
4

TxDOT: New Braunfels teen killed in head-on crash
5

San Antonio Police searching for man who reportedly stabbed a woman several times at Northwest Side apartment complex, victim recorded video of the attacker