NWS Update: Storm Chances Friday-Sunday – Potential for Severe Saturday Night

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Some scattered storms could make your weekends plans a bit wet.

The National Weather Service says there’s the potential for severe weather.

It’ll start with some scattered showers falling on the region Friday, but as we head into Saturday, the risk of stronger storms increase.

NWS says from Saturday night into Sunday morning, there’s a slight chance the region could experience large hail damaging winds, and maybe even an isolated tornado or two.

The storms could roll through the Hill Country, the Southern Edwards Plateau and the Rio Grande.

As of Thursday morning, NWS says the risk for these storms is a 2 out of 5.

