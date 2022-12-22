NWS: Wind Chill and Hard Freeze Warnings issued for San Antonio, Hill Country

National Weather Service

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An arctic blast is set to arrive across Texas on Thursday, and it will bring not only much colder temperatures, but also wind gusts that will make it feel colder than the actual air temperature.

“When we get into these situations, and they’re not as common down here as what they are in the northern plains and the Great Lakes, you get these really cold air masses that come in behind these cold fronts and then combine with the gusty winds that can lead to perceived air temperatures, or wind chills, being lower than what the actual air temperature is,” said meteorologist Andrew Quigley with the National Weather Service.

The Wind Chill Warning and the Hard Freeze Warning both go into effect at 6 p.m. Thursday evening. The Wind Chill Warning will expire at 12 p.m. on Friday, but the Hard Freeze Warning will remain in effect until 12 p.m. on Saturday (Christmas Eve).

State utility officials have offered their assurance the power grid is reliable and ready for the winter event.

Strong winds could possibly impact power lines in some areas, but resources will be available to handle those local issues should they arise.

Weather forecasters are urging preparations for the cold front, which include bringing pets and plants indoors. It is also recommended that outdoor pipes are wrapped and faucets are left on a slow drip overnight to prevent frozen pipes.

