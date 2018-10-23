OMG: Austinites require tutorials on how to boil water during flooding crisis

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — People who live and work in Austin will likely need to boil their drinking water for the next two weeks.

Austin — a city known for its well-learned and tech savvy residents — though, appears to be needing some help with the prospect of boiling water.

Specifically, people there apparently need help understanding how to boil water.

To their benefit, media outlets in the Austin area are now providing tutorials to their audiences on how to make their questionable tap water safe to consume.

The Austin American-Statesman spent just shy of 40 minutes Tuesday afternoon providing such a tutorial in a Facebook Live video.

“This is a time when the city really just comes together and helps one another out,” columnist Addie Broyles said in the stream. “We share tips, we share information. We try not to freak out.”

How better not to freak out than with a long Facebook video with boiling water rolling in a pot in the background with a Statesman photographer documenting the whole thing.

“Her [Statesman photographer] assignment? Film boiling water. We’re going to get it done!” Broyles exclaimed.

“I know everyone knows how to boil water,” the writer continued, “but you gotta boil it long enough, you may not like the way it tastes.”

The city has said you only need to boil the water for three minutes.

Some of their other tips.

“You could microwave water. That was a real ‘a-ha!’ moment,” Broyles detailed. “You could add a little bit of salt to it or you could pour the water back and forth — like, if you are getting ready to drink a cup of water, pour it back and forth between a cup and it will aerate it. You could add ice, that will really help the taste and texture of the water.”

She didn’t have any food pairing suggestions.

“I’m thirsty thinking about it. Oh my gosh!” Broyles shared breathlessly.

Austin has been dealing with floodwater in recent weeks that has now infiltrated the drinking water system.

The San Antonio Water System has been shipping water from the Edwards Aquifer up to Austin to help provide clean drinking water.