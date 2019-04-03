Ocasio-Cortez, Rand Paul join on withdrawing US from Syria
By Associated Press
Apr 3, 2019 @ 1:41 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — He’s a libertarian-leaning Republican. She’s the popular House freshman of the liberal Democratic vanguard.

Yet in this time of polarized politics, Sen. Rand Paul and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have found common ground on Syria.

She is among a dozen lawmakers signing on to a letter Paul has written supporting President Donald Trump’s “deliberate withdrawal” from the country’s war.

Paul said on Wednesday the letter is a continuation of “the bipartisan movement in Congress to snatch back power” from the executive branch on war authority.

The Kentucky senator is encouraging Trump to stick to his “gut” as other Republicans push the president to continue U.S. involvement fighting Islamic State militants.

The House this week is considering legislation to halt U.S. involvement in the civil war in Yemen.

