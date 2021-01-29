Occupants in wrecked vehicle refuse to tell San Antonio Police who was driving
Credit: Pixabay
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There was a major crash on the West Side Friday morning and police want to know who was driving the wrecked S-U-V…but nobody’s talking.
It happened on South General McMullen Drive near San Fernando at around 3 A.M.
The S-U-V with three people inside crashed into a pole.
None of them were seriously injured but all of them were under the influence.
When officers asked which one of them had been behind the wheel, nobody would step up and take responsibility.
So police took all three in for questioning.
No other vehicles were involved.