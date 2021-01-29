      Weather Alert

Occupants in wrecked vehicle refuse to tell San Antonio Police who was driving

Don Morgan
Jan 29, 2021 @ 9:14am
Credit: Pixabay

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There was a major crash on the West Side Friday morning and police want to know who was driving the wrecked S-U-V…but nobody’s talking.

It happened on South General McMullen Drive near San Fernando at around 3 A.M.

The S-U-V with three people inside crashed into a pole.

None of them were seriously injured but all of them were under the influence.

When officers asked which one of them had been behind the wheel, nobody would step up and take responsibility.

So police took all three in for questioning.

No other vehicles were involved.

TAGS
San Antonio car crash
Popular Posts
San Antonio Walmart supercenter closed for cleaning, sanitizing
San Antonio police officer charged with possession of child porn and bribery
San Antonio police kill gunman outside South Park Mall
Austin police identify two doctors found dead in apparent murder-suicide at pediatrician's office
Gov. Abbott considering establishing state-controlled 'safe zone' for Texas Capitol and UT Austin