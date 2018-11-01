October Jobs Report Shows Continued Growth

The October jobs report is coming out on Friday and experts are predicting another big month of gains.

Mark Hamrick at Bankrate dot com says the unemployment rate is at 3.7% and about 200,000 new jobs were added last month and at last count the number of job openings is more than 7 million.

The number of jobs added should stage a solid rebound after hurricane-related impacts dampened the last reading, with just 134,000 new jobs reported for September. Having averaged 190,000 jobs added monthly over the past three months, employment continues to improve substantially above the level required to absorb new entrants in the workforce. Given that pace, it is logical to assume, absent any major negative shocks, the nation’s unemployment rate should continue to edge lower into the mid-3% range.

But while more people are finding work, the increase in hourly wages isn’t climbing much at all.

The Federal Reserve recently characterized wage growth across the U.S. as mostly modest or moderate with the Dallas district being the exception, described as seeing “robust growth”.

Now is a good time to look for work. The holiday season upcoming is a particularly good time to work on networking, including through holiday parties or by requesting meetings to expand one’s professional network.