Odds more likely Texas will see a tropical cyclone this weekend

SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — Odds are more likely than not that a tropical cyclone of some strength will form in the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center boosted the odds of something forming in the next 48 hours to 50 percent and the odds of at least a tropical depression forming in the next five days to 70 percent.

National Weather Service hydrometeorological technician Cory Van Pelt based in New Braunfels said they are watching a tropical wave near the Yucatan Peninsula to see if it will form into a tropical depression.

The current forecast shows that whatever does form — cyclone or not — it will likely make landfall in the Rockport area.

Van Pelt said it will likely be another two or three days before meteorologists have a firmer grasp on what this potential storm could do.