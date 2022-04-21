      Weather Alert

Off-duty Bexar Co. sheriff’s deputy hit by 18-wheeler during funeral procession

Dennis Foley
Apr 21, 2022 @ 5:19pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An off-duty Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was struck and injured by an 18-wheeler while escorting a funeral procession late Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was riding a motorcycle while guiding a funeral procession at Somerset and Old Somerset Road when the big rig driver noticed the deputy’s emergency lights and tried to stop.

The attempt to stop caused the trailer to slide because of the wet roads, which struck the deputy, knocked him over and slid him into a metal guardrail.

The deputy — who was wearing a helmet — was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.  He sustained several injuries, including a broken leg, broken ankle, rib fractures, and road rash.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy — a 33-year veteran — is in good spirits.

San Antonio police are investigating.

