Off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s corporal arrested on DWI charge
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Detention Corporal has been arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. Fifty-year-old Susan Palomo was pulled over by a San Antonio Police officer around 11 pm Easter Sunday.
Palomo has been employed with the BCSO since June of 2004 and currently is assigned to the Detention Division.
The Corporal has been placed on Administrative Leave and will have her Texas Peace Officer’s License rescinded in accordance with Bexar County Civil Service rules.
“In the midst of this community and agency fighting the COVID crisis with everything in our power, this is beyond disrespectful. This 16 year employee is certainly experienced enough to know better,” said Sheriff Javier Salazar. “My intention is to terminate her employment as soon as possible, if ultimately convicted for this crime.”