Off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant found dead at his home

Bexar County Sheriff's Office (Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the death of one of their own.

Lieutenant Jeremy Payne was found dead at his home Sunday morning.

He was off-duty at the time.

The cause and manner of his death haven’t been released but investigators do not believe foul play was involved.

Lt. Payne had previously served as President of the Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County.

The Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:

“An off-duty lieutenant assigned to the Detention Bureau was found deceased this morning at his residence in West Bexar County. There is no suspected foul play. The family has requested privacy. BCSO Media Services will provide updates as available and appropriate.”