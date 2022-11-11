Off duty Border Patrol Agent shoots burglary suspect at San Antonio apartment complex

Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An off duty border patrol agent stopped a burglary at a West Side apartment complex Friday morning.

It happed at around 2 A.M. at the Dalian 151 Apartments in 10000 block of Ingram Road.

Police report the off-duty agent, who also works as a security guard at the complex, was in the parking lot when he spotted four men trying to break into a pickup truck.

When he confronted the group, one of them pulled a gun.

The guard then grabbed his own gun and fired at the man one time.

The suspect was hit and was loaded into a vehicle by the three men who were with him. They brought him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead soon after arriving.

The border patrol agent hasn’t been charged and the name and age of the man who was shot hasn’t been released.