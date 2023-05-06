KTSA KTSA Logo

Off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot after her shift

By Associated Press
May 6, 2023 9:30AM CDT
Share
Off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot after her shift
A police car stopping a vehicle at night.

An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot and killed early Saturday as she headed home on the city’s Southside after her shift.

The officer, whose name was not released, was shot about 1:42 a.m. in the city’s Avalon Park neighborhood, police said.

She was found wounded by another officer who responded to an alert from the city’s gunshot detection system, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The second officer rushed her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The slain officer had been with Chicago police about three years.

No arrests have been made.

More about:
Avalon Park
Chicago
killed
police officer
shot

Popular Posts

1

National Weather Service predicting strong to severe storms Tuesday and Wednesday
2

National Weather Service calling for thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, evening
3

Teenager found dead at bottom of cliff on Northeast Side
4

Teen wanted for fatal shooting in San Antonio parking lot is arrested
5

Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday