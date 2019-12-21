Off-duty officer killed outside IHOP
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News)-An off-duty police officer has been killed outside a southeast side restaurant.
San Antonio police were called to the IHOP on Hot Wells Boulevard around 3:45 Saturday morning when a fight broke out inside the eatery. The San Antonio School District officer working security at the IHOP tried to break up the fight, but it spilled into the parking lot.
When SAPD arrived, the officer was pinned under a vehicle. The 27-year veteran of the SAISD Police Department was pronounced dead on the scene.
Suspects and witnesses were detained. SAPD is handling it as a Capital Murder investigation.