Off-duty police officer hurt in crash while escorting funeral procession

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police say an off-duty officer is recovering after he was ejected from his motorcycle Wednesday morning.

KSAT-TV reports the officer was one of two leading a funeral procession in the 11000 block of Somerset Road. Police say one officer was moving from the rear to the front of the procession when he was hit by a pickup truck that failed to yield.

The officer was thrown from the bike and was later pulled out from underneath the pickup truck.

SAPD says the officer was taken to the hospital for treatment of a cut knee and a back injury.

The driver of the pickup reportedly stopped at the scene and was questioned by police.