Off-duty San Antonio Police Officer arrested for DWI

San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department has arrested one of its own for driving while drunk.

The SAPD released a statement saying Officer Gabriel Flores was arrested in the 1500 block of IH-10 West during a traffic stop for speeding early Friday morning.

Officers noticed Flores, who was off-duty at the time, showing signs of intoxication.

Flores was arrested and temporarily suspended without pay while criminal and administrative investigations are conducted.

Flores has been with the SAPD for less than 2 years. He was assigned to the Prue Patrol.