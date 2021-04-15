Off duty San Antonio police officer rear ended by speeding driver
Photo: MGN
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An off duty police officer wasn’t hurt when his car was rear ended by a speeding driver.
At around 3 A.M. Thursday, the officer was driving along the IH-35 access road near South Zarzamora when the driver of an SUV slammed into him.
The impact caused both vehicles to end up in the main lanes of the highway and the SUV flipped over.
As startling as the crash site appeared, neither driver was hurt.
The officer was able to walk away from the crash and the SUV driver is being evaluated for DWI.