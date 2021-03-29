Off duty Von Ormy Officer stabbed during rodeo event
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An off-duty police officer from Von Ormy is recovering after he was stabbed at an event in South Bexar County.
It was around 11:30 P.M. Sunday when the officer, who was working at a rodeo event at Chaparro Ranch on West Jett Road, was stabbed in the leg.
There’s been no word on the events leading up to the stabbing but a tourniquet was wrapped around the officer’s leg which stopped the bleeding.
The officer was brought to the hospital.
One person has been taken into custody and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.