Officer arrested, charged with assault, SAPD

By Christian Blood
November 14, 2023 11:21AM CST
San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of an off-duty officer on an assault charge.

In a release, SAPD confirms the arrest and suspension of Mark Andrew Sanchez, Jr, who turned himself in Tuesday morning.

Details on what happened were not available, but Sanchez was charged with assault bodily injury-married / cohabitation.

Police say the victim in the case filed a report with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday.

Officer Sanchez is assigned to patrol and has been employed by the department for 5 years. He will be immediately suspended without pay.

San Antonio Police Department – Officer Mark Andrew Sanchez, Jr arrested (November 14, 2023)
