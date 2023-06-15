KTSA KTSA Logo

Officer fired after chasing suspect accused of stealing his car, SAPD

By Christian Blood
June 15, 2023 1:53PM CDT
Badge of police officer

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio police officer is out of a job after he reportedly chased down a suspect driving his stolen vehicle while off duty.

KSAT-12 reports Officer Miguel Leal was notified in November that someone had stolen his blue Dodge Charger on the Southwest Side.

Records show Leal joined in the pursuit of the vehicle after officers located it, but he was not in uniform or in a marked car. Documents show Leal had a passenger in the car he was in while trying to engage the suspect, who investigators say had a gun.

At one point, Leal reportedly used the vehicle to block the driver of the stolen Charger, and later got out of the car he was in to get in the path of the stolen car. Documents show the driver drove around Leal, at which point he fired one shot at the suspect.

KSAT-12 reports Leal was not allowed to carry that particular gun while on or off duty.

Leal had previous suspensions, including two in 2022 and another in 2021

