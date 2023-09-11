Officer hospitalized after car hit patrol vehicle head-on, SAPD

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two of three juveniles accused of stealing a car and then ramming it into a San Antonio Police Department squad car are being detained.

Investigators say the officer who was driving the squad car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say it all happened Sunday at around 4:30 p.m. when a call came in about a suspicious car. SAPD sent up a drone to take a better look and later learned the car was stolen.

Investigators say the car ended up at the Studio Suites hotel, off I-10 and Ackerman Road on the Northeast Side.

When an officer pulled into the hotel parking lot, police say the stolen car slammed into the patrol vehicle head-on.

KSAT-12 reports three juveniles were in the car, two of which are in custody. There is no word on the status of the third suspect.

KTSA News will give more details when possible.