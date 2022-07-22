      Weather Alert

Officer involved shooting on San Antonio’s West side ends with two, including SAPD Officer in the hospital

Don Morgan
Jul 22, 2022 @ 5:22am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A shootout on the West side between a man who was threatening his girlfriend and a San Antonio police officer.

It happened Thursday evening when a man apparently said he was going to shoot up his girlfriend’s house.

Police got the call and spotted the man on Culebra Road as he was driving to the home. But when he saw the police, he sped off.

He didn’t get far, the man wrecked his vehicle and in a final attempt to flee, he tried carjacking another vehicle.

When officers tried to stop him the man pulled a gun, shooting one officer in the forearm.

That officer returned fire, hitting the man three times.

He was brought to the hospital and is in critical condition. The officer is said to be stable and will return to light duty once he is fully healed.

Police didn’t release the man’s name but did say he had six active warrants.

No other injuries were reported and the investigation continues.

 

