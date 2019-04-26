Officer involved shooting on the West Side of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There was an officer involved shooting on the West Side overnight.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says officers were sent to a home in the 7800 block of Lanerose Place just after 2am.

A man had called to say his girlfriend was making threats to “do something bad to herself “.

She was gone from the home by the time officers arrived but as they were leaving, she showed up.

The woman had a shotgun in her car and officers tried to talk her into getting out of the vehicle.

Instead she reached for her weapon and an officer fired at her, hitting her in the torso. She’s at a local hospital, recovering from the gunshot.

Chief McManus didn’t release her name or the name of the officer. He did say the 10 year SAPD veteran will be on administrative leave during the investigation.