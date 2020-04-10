Officer-involved shootout on IH 10 in Boerne leaves suspect, deputy wounded
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -A shootout on IH 10 in Boerne has left a suspect critically wounded and a Kendall County deputy with a shot in the arm.
Investigators say Boerne police got a call around 9:30 Thursday morning about a man armed with a shotgun chasing another man on IH 10. When two Boerne police officers arrived, the suspect drove off and a brief chase ensued with Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies joining the pursuit on IH 10 toward Comfort.
Boerne police say the suspect stopped off of IH 10, got out of his vehicle , and fired a shotgun toward the officers. Two Boerne police officers and a deputy returned fire, striking the suspect several times.
The man was rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center where he was undergoing surgery Thursday afternoon. The wounded Kendall County deputy was treated and released. No Boerne police officers were hurt in the exchange of gunfire.
The suspect has been identified as 50 year old Park Nathan Palmore of Adkins. The Boerne Police officers involved in the shooting are identified as Paul Bilotta and James Schmidt. The wounded deputy is Rollin Senger, a 7-year veteran of the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect faces several charges, including attempted capital murder of a public servant , aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a civilian.