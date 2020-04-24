Officer shoots burglary suspect
A San Antonio police cruiser parked at a crime scene on Lombrano Street on March 14, 2020. Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A burglary suspect is in the hospital after a shootout with San Antonio Police in the city’s West Side.
Chief William McManus says the suspect opened fire on officers responding to a burglary call Thursday afternoon on Westward Drive. One of the officers fired back and wounded the man, who was taken to the hospital.
The officer, who has been on the force for a few months, has been placed on administrative duty while the investigation continues.