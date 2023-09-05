San Antonio police officer shot, suspect now in custody

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It is a scene that is becoming almost predictable: A San Antonio police officer shot by a suspect with a criminal record, active warrants or dismissed criminal charges.

The most recent shooting came late Tuesday afternoon, and this one marks the fifth such incident in the last 13 days.

The officer in question was taken to the hospital, and their status was stable as of Tuesday evening.

It all started when one officer was watching a suspect and then tried to stop him, but investigators say the suspect started running. SAPD says the officer started chasing the suspect and was soon hit by shotgun fire in the area of Iroquois and Ute Streets, just off I-35 and Palo Alto Road.

People were advised to stay away from the area while a search got underway to find the suspect, who later found and arrested.

Chief William McManus spoke to the press after the shooting.

“This individual is another case of someone who should have been in jail,” McManus said. “He’s a repeat violent offender with a history of family violence dismissals, no jail time. There was a motion to revoke his probation on the 3rd of August, but he’s still out.”

The Tuesday shooting happened at about the same time Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales released a statement addressing the officer-involved shooting that happened on Monday.

You can read the DA’s message regarding the Labor Day shooting below:

“The Texas Constitution gives all Texans charged with a crime a constitutional right to bail except under limited circumstances.

Hard evidence is required to convict a person of a crime. Evidence is gathered either at a crime scene or through subsequent investigation by a law enforcement agency. Witnesses are interviewed, statements taken, and photos taken. Documentation of the crime and crime scene are crucial to a successful prosecution and conviction.

Several cases in this offender’s criminal history were dismissed because no such evidence was provided to the District Attorney’s office by SAPD. This office, which has an obligation to seek justice, cannot prosecute cases against defendants for which there is insufficient evidence.

Prior to the dismissal of these cases, the lack of evidence was specifically brought to the attention of the San Antonio Police Department. In fact, this office requested that it be provided with the results of the investigation and the evidence required to prosecute on several occasions. Our prosecutors proactively engaged with SAPD in an attempt to remedy the incomplete filings.

The individual involved in last night’s shooting was on parole, not bond, at the time of the shooting. Our office prosecuted him and obtained a prison sentence for the offense of evading arrest with a vehicle on November 30, 2022. He was released from the Texas Department of Corrections on May 15, 2023. The decision to release him from prison was made by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Prior to last night, the offender did have a previous criminal history – but not a criminal history sufficient to hold him without bond.

We prioritize public safety and the safety of all our first responders. Our office is committed to pursuing justice – but we cannot proceed without evidence. In fact, prosecuting a defendant without having evidence is not only a violation of our oath, but it also potentially subjects to the city, county, and the individual law enforcement personnel to liability for wrongful prosecution.