Officer shot, suspected shooter with dismissed criminal charges dead

By Tom Perumean
August 30, 2023 8:59PM CDT
San Antonio Police Department – Chief William McManus (August 30, 2023)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — For the second time in a week, the San Antonio Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that has put one officer in the hospital.

Instead of an arrest being made, the suspected shooter is dead.

This shooting comes just under a week after Chief William McManus talked about officers being shot at by suspects with criminal records and active warrants.

Police say they were tracking Michael Kirkland, 40, along an IH-10 access road heading westbound when the suspect rammed a patrol car and hit another car. At that point, investigators say Kirkland got out of the car he was in and started shooting at police while also trying to carjack another vehicle.

Detectives say a woman refused to give her car to Kirkland before he ran onto IH-10 and started shooting at cars.

Police say Kirkland was hit by gunfire from police, and he later died.

Chief McManus says one of his officers was hit during the gunfire, and at last report he was in stable condition in the hospital.

KSAT-12 reports Kirkland had seven criminal charges dismissed over the last several years. On Wednesday, he was wanted on multiple felony warrants prior to the shooting.

The investigation closed lanes on IH-10, New Braunfels and Highway 90  going westbound, and eastbound lanes of I-35.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.

