Officers escort procession for Bexar County deputy who had COVID-19
Profession for Bexar County Detention Deputy Timothy De La Fuente, May 4, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA NEWS) – A hearse transporting the body of Bexar County Detention Deputy Timothy De La Fuente was provided an honor escort Monday morning from the medical center area to a South Side funeral home.
The 27-year veteran of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office died last week, not knowing that he had COVID-19.
A helicopter hovered over the procession from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office on Louis Pasteur to Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. A large U.S. Flag displayed by two extended fire ladder trucks waved in the breeze over Southeast Military Drive in front of the funeral home. A Bexar County sheriff’s honor guard, along with members of the deputy classes at the training academy, saluted the law enforcement motorcade.
Deputy De La Fuente died last Thursday before health officials could notify him that the test he took two days earlier came back positive for COVID-19. He was 53-years-old.
Funeral services are pending.