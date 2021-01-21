      Weather Alert

Officers hear gunshots, find victim with critical injuries on San Antonio’s West Side

Don Morgan
Jan 21, 2021 @ 4:42am
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Officers had their dinner break interrupted Wednesday night when they heard gunshots while at a West side restaurant.

They arrived at an area near Culebra to find a man in his 30’s lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Officers were able to locate the shooter and take him into custody.

They’re still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

The victim was brought to University Hospital in critical condition.

 

TAGS
San Antonio west side shooting
Popular Posts
Two men arrested for vicious attack on San Antonio's Northeast Side
Woman may have exposed hundreds to COVID-19 at San Antonio concert
Former Bexar County DA Nico LaHood representing woman charged with election fraud
Shooting victim dropped off at a San Antonio fire station
FBI arrests San Antonio loan officer accused of breaching U.S. Capitol