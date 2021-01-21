Officers hear gunshots, find victim with critical injuries on San Antonio’s West Side
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Officers had their dinner break interrupted Wednesday night when they heard gunshots while at a West side restaurant.
They arrived at an area near Culebra to find a man in his 30’s lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
Officers were able to locate the shooter and take him into custody.
They’re still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.
The victim was brought to University Hospital in critical condition.