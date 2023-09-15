KTSA KTSA Logo

Officers shoot man on West Side during domestic disturbance call

By Christian Blood
September 15, 2023 7:17AM CDT
Officers shoot man on West Side during domestic disturbance call
San Antonio Police Department — Chief William McManus (September 15, 2023)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of pistol-whipping his girlfriend is now in the hospital after he was shot by a San Antonio police officer Friday morning.

Chief William McManus says officers were called to an apartment complex in the area of St.Mary’s University and Memorial High School around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived they say the man with the gun pointed it at officers, and that is when a six-year veteran on the force fired and hit the suspect in the chest.

Chief McManus says the man was then rushed to University Hospital and at last check he was in surgery.

No officers were hurt during the gunfire, and the status of the girlfriend is unknown.

This is s developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.

