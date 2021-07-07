      Weather Alert

Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home

Associated Press
Jul 7, 2021 @ 5:24am

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Hatii (AP) — Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence, the country’s interim prime minister said in a statement Wednesday.

Moïse’s wife, First Lady Martine Moïse, is hospitalized, interim Premier Claude Joseph said.

Joseph condemned what he called a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act,” adding that Haiti’s National Police and other authorities had the situation in the Caribbean country under control.

The killing late Tuesday comes amid deepening political and economic stability and a spike in gang violence.

TAGS
Haiti Jovenel Moise assassinated
Popular Posts
Four days of celebrations around San Antonio for July 4th weekend
"Noticeably pregnant" woman walks out of Bexar County DWI hearing, now wanted
July 4 fireworks show will honor New Bruanfels 175th birthday
Trey's Take 4th of July and other stuff
Poteet Police searching for whoever dumped puppies on Highway 16
Connect With Us Listen To Us On