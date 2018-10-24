Official: Humvee dropped from plane by mistake in rural area

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — Military officials say an Air Force C-17 prematurely dropped a Humvee by parachute into rural North Carolina, miles from the intended target, but no injuries were reported on the ground.

Fort Bragg spokesman Tom McCollum told news outlets the parachute opened and the vehicle landed Wednesday in a wooded area between two homes between the Johnsonville and Spout Springs communities in Harnett County, about 7 miles (11km) north of Fort Bragg’s drop zones.

McCollum said the heavy drop was part of a test conducted by soldiers from the Airborne and Special Operations Test Directorate. The unit tests new equipment and procedures to support the aerial delivery and transportation of military equipment. He said the incident is under investigation. The aircraft is stationed at Joint Air Force Base Charleston.