SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding three missing brothers.

Amir, Vinshawn, and Sirius Allen disappeared over the weekend from their home on Park Lake near Seguin and Foster roads.

The brothers may be with a family member but that person doesn’t have custody of the boys.

The brothers are 12, 10 and 9 years old. Anyone with information should call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. (210)335-6070.