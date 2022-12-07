Officials in Guadalupe County investigate complaints of gas smell

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Several agencies are investigating after residents in an unincorporated area of Guadalupe County reported a gas smell.

The calls to the Guadalupe County Fire Department started coming in from areas between New Braunfels and McQueeney Tuesday night.

Crews were dispatched but they couldn’t locate a gas leak.

Guadalupe County Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder put up a post on social media explaining that they have contacted Center Point Energy and while the smell of gas is in the air, no gas providers have confirmed a leak.

Pinder says his office will continue to communicate with all gas pipeline providers and relay information as it is received.