Officials release name of man shot and killed while attacking a Bexar County Deputy

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man who was shot and killed while attacking a deputy over the weekend.

The deputy was responding to a domestic violence call Saturday morning from a home in the 800 block of Versant Bluff when he was confronted by 33 year old Ryan Stanush.

Stanush had reportedly punched his sister in the face during an argument, then attacked the responding deputy outside the home.

According to Sheriff Javier Salazar, the deputy was able to take a step back but Stanush went after him again. That’s when the deputy pulled his gun and shot Stanush.

Stanush was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputy was treated for injuries to his face.

Investigators say he was on probation for a 2018 manslaughter case. He was charged with killing a 25 year old woman who died after arriving at a hospital with several injuries. Stanush claimed the injuries were due to “rough sex”. He was given 10 years of community supervision after pleading no contest in 2019.

KSAT-12 reports a special prosecutor assigned to the case wanted to revoke Stanush’s probation due to numerous violations.