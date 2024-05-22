Officials remind holiday travelers to move over or slow down for emergency vehicles on Texas roads

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A lot of people will be on the road this holiday weekend. That means there will also be more people being involved in a crash or having their vehicle break down.

Before you head out for your road trip, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation is reminding you to move over and slow down when you come upon an emergency vehicle.

State law requires drivers to slow down or move over for emergency vehicles, including tow trucks, police cars and fire trucks that are stopped on the side of the road with their emergency lights activated.

Drivers have to slow down at least 20 miles per hour under the posted speed limit or, if able, to change lanes when they’re passing a first responder stopped on the road.

According to TxDOT, if you don’t move over or slow down for emergency vehicles, you’ll be hit with a fine of at least $1,250.