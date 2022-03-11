      Weather Alert

Officials: Texas foster care center sex-trafficked minors

Associated Press
Mar 11, 2022 @ 4:36am

HOUSTON (AP) – State officials say employees at a foster care center under a state contract to shelter children who have been trafficked for sex have been trafficking those children themselves.

The Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News report the matter arose at a Thursday hearing before a federal judge about a Bastrop facility called The Refuge.

U.S. District Judge Janis Graham Jack has been presiding over a 2011 class-action lawsuit against the state Department of Family and Protective Services that alleged that children were held in unsafe conditions.

During the Thursday hearing, she told state officials that the foster-care system “remains broken.”

TAGS
immigrant children sexual abuse texas The Refuge
Popular Posts
Fiesta 2022 on schedule to start March 31
Fatal crash on San Antonio's Southwest Side shuts down highway
Misconduct investigation prompts two Live Oak police officers to resign
Texas billionaire Kelcy Warren sues Beto O'Rourke over power grid claims
Jonny Ramirez's triumphant return to radio on Tejano 95.7
Connect With Us Listen To Us On