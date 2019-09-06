Ohio man calls police, demands they return his marijuana
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An Ohio man was so upset that his marijuana was confiscated, that he called the cops to demand they return his reefer.
He called a Sharonville police dispatcher and was very blunt as he launched into an expletive-laced tirade.
He claimed that he can legally possess 100 grams of marijuana and the officers seized just 4 grams.
Turns out, he’s wrong and he won’t be getting his grass back anytime soon.
The Sharonville Police Department just rolled with it and tried to clear the air on the local pot laws to the angry Aunt Mary smoker.
Several communities in the Buckeye State have decriminalized pot possession BUT…it’s still illegal in the state. The man was not cited for his stash.
The department says they “don’t make the rules” but must uphold them.
They also posted the call on their Facebook page. Keep in mind, the man is a chronic user of curse words so you may want to plug in your ear buds when you listen to the recording.